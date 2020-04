Horses trotting past

I heard the horses coming down the lane and rushed to get my camera. Missed them on the way down but they turned round and trotted back up the valley. Luckily the boys were inside going mad as they too could hear the hooves!!



It was a lovely day yesterday although rather breezy. Definitely not as hot as elsewhere in the country for which we were thankful. We did sit in the garden and make the most of our beautiful surroundings.