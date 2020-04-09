Sign up
Full Moon plus one day
I didn't see the pink superman as it was thick cloud - very disappointing as the sky has been wonderfully clear since we have been here.
Last night when I went into the garden with the boys the moon was just rising behind the trees. I waited for it to clear the trees and here we have Full Moon plus one day.
9th April 2020
9th Apr 20
Pam Knowler
Tags
garden
,
devon
,
superman
,
bucks-mills
,
full-moon-plus-one-day
,
pink-not
