Chickens on holiday

This is the tiny cottage next door and as we walked past yesterday I noticed there was earth being thrown out of the big pots underneath the window. I only had my iPhone with me so couldn't get a closeup and I'm not sure you can even see what is in the pots. It was in fact two big chickens in each pot and they were shuffling down in the sunshine and seemed to be making themselves comfortable. Later in the evening they were wandering around the little garden which is next door to our garden. You can imagine what happened when the boys spotted the chickens!! I was worried the chickens would get attacked overnight if they were left out in the garden but when Maria and David popped down it seems they are their chickens and they were giving them a holiday and letting them roam round the gardens. They went back to their hutches overnight. No chicken tonight boys!! LOL!!