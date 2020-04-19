Finlay chasing the pheasant

This was so funny yesterday evening. I was talking on the phone to Louise @weezilou and my sister started pointing out of the lounge window for me to look. The pheasant was in the garden and getting closer to the French doors. Suddenly Finlay spotted him and he pushed the door open and gave chase up the garden. The second image is the pheasant running and then he decided Finlay was too fast so he took off up into the woods above us. Sadly the shot with the pheasant flying and Finlay jumping was out of focus - I was too excited!! The final shot is Finlay wondering what happened to that enormous bird who dared to come into the garden.The chances of Finlay actually catching the pheasant were nil - he couldn't catch a cold!! Nature in the raw in the wilds of Devon!! LOL!!