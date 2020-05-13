Who are you calling Duck Face?

A very quick upload of a shot I took the other day. My eyes are too blurry to take any photos at the moment and it is making it difficult to be on the computer or even read. Very frustrating!



I had a row with the pharmacist in Boots yesterday as she would not give me an eye ointment which you do not need a prescription for. I mistakenly used the word pain when I should have said itchy, scratchy and sore. She told me to see the doctor and I explained my situation that I do not live here in Devon. She told me to phone the doctor and I explained the doctor would have to phone me back at some point and I am in a cottage with no phone signal. That didn't work!! I said I have hay fever but she would not listen.



I went to another pharmacy in Asda and the pharmacist there gave me hay fever eye drops which I am now using. My eyes feel much better although a bit blurry. If it doesn't improve I will have to contact my doctor but it is not going to be easy!! I am sure it's hay fever!!