Who are you calling Duck Face? by pamknowler
112 / 365

Who are you calling Duck Face?

A very quick upload of a shot I took the other day. My eyes are too blurry to take any photos at the moment and it is making it difficult to be on the computer or even read. Very frustrating!

I had a row with the pharmacist in Boots yesterday as she would not give me an eye ointment which you do not need a prescription for. I mistakenly used the word pain when I should have said itchy, scratchy and sore. She told me to see the doctor and I explained my situation that I do not live here in Devon. She told me to phone the doctor and I explained the doctor would have to phone me back at some point and I am in a cottage with no phone signal. That didn't work!! I said I have hay fever but she would not listen.

I went to another pharmacy in Asda and the pharmacist there gave me hay fever eye drops which I am now using. My eyes feel much better although a bit blurry. If it doesn't improve I will have to contact my doctor but it is not going to be easy!! I am sure it's hay fever!!
13th May 2020 13th May 20

Pam Knowler

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a gorgeous happy looking duck with the beautiful iridescent green feathers - Sorry to here of your disagreement with the pharmacist - but glad the next one was more obliging and lets hope the drops will ease the symptoms
May 13th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
Great shot, nice detail. Having a row with the pharmacist isn’t funny but it did give me a chuckle. I hope the hay fever drops are helping
May 13th, 2020  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab close up. When I get asked if I have any symptoms I say only thing bothering me is allergies.
May 13th, 2020  
