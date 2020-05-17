View of Instow

Our first trip out yesterday as they have said we can now go to the beach. I wasn't sure how busy it would be so instead of going to Instow we dropped down into Appledore which is on the opposite side of the river and has featured in many of my Devon images. We had a wonderful coffee and some cake sitting on a bench looking across to our favourite holiday destination. The house under the red cross is where we have stayed many times over the years. Sadly they have taken the house off the holiday rental this year which is why we have been staying in different places. I was very pleased to see only a few people on the beach. We will be visiting very soon I am sure as the boys love to run on that beach!!



How wonderful it was to get out and sit in the sunshine and see people - all very friendly and socially distancing correctly. We both felt uplifted!!



This is an iPhone shot cropped so not the best quality.