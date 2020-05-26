Previous
Duckling saved by Pete by pamknowler
Duckling saved by Pete

There were six ducklings born yesterday and then the mother walked off and left three eggs. Pete and Denise could see a chirping from one of the eggs and they helped this little one out. It needed a shake as they thought it was dead at first. Anyway Pete and Denise have been looking after the baby and it seems to be doing ok apart from a slight weakness on one side. It kept rolling over but now seems to be getting stronger. Hopefully it will be ok to be put back with its mum in the next day or so otherwise it will be thinking Denise is it's mum!! So sweet!!
The other two eggs did not hatch.
Pam Knowler

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh no, that's too seriously cute
May 26th, 2020  
Graeme Stevens ace
good lord that's cute
May 26th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
What's not to love!
May 26th, 2020  
