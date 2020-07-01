Previous
It's a dogs life by pamknowler
155 / 365

It's a dogs life

Finlay taking a nap this morning on the sofa. He has only been up about an hour. He wandered into the garden, came back in and decided it was nap time!! I am coming back as a dog!!

Happy first of July!! Where did the first half of the year go? Oh yes lockdown in Devon!! LOL!!
1st July 2020 1st Jul 20

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
42% complete

Kathy A ace
So funny! He does look comfortable though
July 1st, 2020  
julia ace
Cats have a similar lifestyle.. though they hunt out the sunny spots aswell.
July 1st, 2020  
Casablanca ace
Ha ha, poor thing. Clearly you are working him too hard. He must be working his doggy paws to the bone carrying books downstairs, moving furniture........oh wait........
July 1st, 2020  
