155 / 365
It's a dogs life
Finlay taking a nap this morning on the sofa. He has only been up about an hour. He wandered into the garden, came back in and decided it was nap time!! I am coming back as a dog!!
Happy first of July!! Where did the first half of the year go? Oh yes lockdown in Devon!! LOL!!
1st July 2020
1st Jul 20
Pam Knowler
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365 Year 8
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
1st July 2020 9:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sofa
,
napping
,
finlay
,
lazy-boy
,
dogs-life
Kathy A
So funny! He does look comfortable though
July 1st, 2020
julia
Cats have a similar lifestyle.. though they hunt out the sunny spots aswell.
July 1st, 2020
Casablanca
Ha ha, poor thing. Clearly you are working him too hard. He must be working his doggy paws to the bone carrying books downstairs, moving furniture........oh wait........
July 1st, 2020
