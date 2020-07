George are you listening to me?

The boys and Anna the whippet were playing in the field together with Anna running circles round the pair of them as she is so fast!! I like this shot as it looks like she is talking to George who is ignoring her - like an old married couple!! LOL!!



There is a beautiful view from here as you can see Lundy Island at the top of the shot which is 12 miles off the Devon coast. A lovely memory of a gorgeous sunny day.