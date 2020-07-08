Previous
Memories of Chicago 3 by pamknowler
Memories of Chicago 3

I am enjoying going down memory lane so much and sharing with you some of the great memories I have.

Another view from the Hancock Building. As you can maybe tell I was blown away by the views of the city. It was like being in a plane flying over the top looking down on such fabulous architecture!!

8th July 2020

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
