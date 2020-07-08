Sign up
162 / 365
Memories of Chicago 3
I am enjoying going down memory lane so much and sharing with you some of the great memories I have.
Another view from the Hancock Building. As you can maybe tell I was blown away by the views of the city. It was like being in a plane flying over the top looking down on such fabulous architecture!!
8th July 2020
8th Jul 20
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
4609
photos
264
followers
151
following
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365 Year 8
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
3rd May 2016 1:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chicago
,
view-of-the-city
,
hancock-bulding
