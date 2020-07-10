My jungle has come to life!!

When we came home again after our 3 months in Devon I was shocked to see our garden. It was a jungle!! The grass was knee high and all the shrubs were overgrown!! Some of my hydrangeas had been burnt by the late frost in March and it all looked very sad!!



I bought a strimmer and attacked the grass and after the rain we have been having there is sign of recovery. I think we will need to have a new lawn laid though in the autumn - some very big dead patches!! I am having a tree surgeon come in to take down the American Bean tree which has thrown roots across the lawn surface and has grown like a palm tree!!



Thankfully the hydrangeas in the tubs on my patio have recovered from lack of watering and are all now starting to come into flower!! Some colour in the garden and it looks beautiful (on the patio).



Our jungle is coming back to life!!