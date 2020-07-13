Previous
Looking down by pamknowler
167 / 365

Looking down

I love to see the teasels through the year - always a good photo opportunity. This one was low down so I could get this view from on top.
13th July 2020

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
