It's me again!!

The final hairdo front and back. I am so thrilled with this as I feel like me once again!! The silver/grey has gone and I have a good hairstyle. I got the hairdresser to take these as by the time I get home it won't look like this!! LOL!!



Social distancing in the hairdressers and we all had to wear a mask. I soon got used to the mask which is a good thing as from the 24th in the UK we will now have to wear masks in shops and supermarkets - about time!! Why has it taken so long? A fine of £100 if you don't wear one!!



A lovely morning being pampered - I have missed it so much. I decided to get rid of the silver hair as it was making me feel depressed every time I saw my self in the mirror. While I can afford it I will carry on with the colour.