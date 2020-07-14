Previous
It's me again!! by pamknowler
168 / 365

It's me again!!

The final hairdo front and back. I am so thrilled with this as I feel like me once again!! The silver/grey has gone and I have a good hairstyle. I got the hairdresser to take these as by the time I get home it won't look like this!! LOL!!

Social distancing in the hairdressers and we all had to wear a mask. I soon got used to the mask which is a good thing as from the 24th in the UK we will now have to wear masks in shops and supermarkets - about time!! Why has it taken so long? A fine of £100 if you don't wear one!!

A lovely morning being pampered - I have missed it so much. I decided to get rid of the silver hair as it was making me feel depressed every time I saw my self in the mirror. While I can afford it I will carry on with the colour.
14th July 2020 14th Jul 20

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Babs ace
Looking good, love the colour, it really suits you.
July 14th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
Not sure why they are giving us another 10 days before it is compulsory either!!

You look gorgeous - a lovely cut, beautiful colour and I can feel your smile from here!
July 14th, 2020  
Nadiya Bilovodenko
Looking beautiful!!!
July 14th, 2020  
