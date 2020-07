Tell me a secret

I took the boys for a haircut this morning and this is Finlay after he has been trimmed.



Topsy is whispering into his ear "I love you Finlay - I won't tell them you have killed another bird!!"



Yes a baby blackbird fledged straight into Finlay's mouth. I got it away from him and then I saw a black cat in the garden and it had caught the baby bird again. I frightened the cat away - screaming like a fishwife - and the next thing Finlay had the bird again. Nature in the raw once again in my garden!!



I think the neighbours know I am home again!!