Previous
Next
Strange happenings in the kitchen by pamknowler
203 / 365

Strange happenings in the kitchen

I was at the sink and could hear a strange noise behind me near the ceramic hob. This is our Joseph (expensive make) heat resistant glass mat which for some reason has started to crack up. It was happening as I watched with the pattern forming and the glass splitting. I have had this heat resistant mat for a few years now - I have them on all my work surfaces so I can put down hot pots. Nicer than a trivet I always thought. The mat was fine last night when I put my spoon on it as I was cooking. I have not put anything hot on it since it has been in place in my new kitchen. What could have caused it to break up like this I wonder? Now I have to get it into the bin without dropping any glass!!

I have an appointment at the opticians this afternoon for an eye health check. No point in phoning the doctor at the moment as all appointments are over the phone. I thought I would get the optician to see if he can see any problem I have with my eyes.
19th August 2020 19th Aug 20

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
55% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
It actually looks like a pane of arty farty glass - what do they call it! Do you have problems with your eyes? We are all getting older and must expect these things!
August 19th, 2020  
julia ace
Bit like all our plates that split in half over a few days.. weird happenings... I blame covid..
August 19th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise