Strange happenings in the kitchen

I was at the sink and could hear a strange noise behind me near the ceramic hob. This is our Joseph (expensive make) heat resistant glass mat which for some reason has started to crack up. It was happening as I watched with the pattern forming and the glass splitting. I have had this heat resistant mat for a few years now - I have them on all my work surfaces so I can put down hot pots. Nicer than a trivet I always thought. The mat was fine last night when I put my spoon on it as I was cooking. I have not put anything hot on it since it has been in place in my new kitchen. What could have caused it to break up like this I wonder? Now I have to get it into the bin without dropping any glass!!



I have an appointment at the opticians this afternoon for an eye health check. No point in phoning the doctor at the moment as all appointments are over the phone. I thought I would get the optician to see if he can see any problem I have with my eyes.