Previous
Next
Wild and windy by pamknowler
205 / 365

Wild and windy

Gale force winds today and as we walked through the woods there were branches and leaves falling all around us. There were lovely little acorns everywhere and lots of oak leaves. It was a warm wind and wonderful to get out into the fresh air!
21st August 2020 21st Aug 20

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
56% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise