Love in the garden

I was in the garden and this butterfly/moth was fluttering around bumping into me and the dogs. It's a wonder the dogs didn't catch it - not for want of trying!! Anyway it finally settled on the patio and I saw it was actually two moths/butterflies definitely mating. I have never seen this before. I was blown away by the camouflage and it took a little processing to try to bring out the details.