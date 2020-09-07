Sticky balls

This is my pet hate plant - I think it’s called burdock. It has spiky seed balls which fall off and get carried by birds and animals as they get caught in their fur. The walks in the country park seem to have this plant all along the edges and of course every few steps the boys are getting them stuck on their feet, legs and faces. They are really difficult to get off the fur and the boys are not happy when I have to pull them off.

It is the time of year when many different plant and grass seeds are ready to fall and the boys faces often get covered with tiny seeds as they stick their heads into the bushes.