Three generations

I am continuing down memory lane with these re-discovered photos. This is me at the front with the bucket - I can remember that red seersucker dress - standing with my sister Barbara - 5 years older than me. Behind are my mum and my nan - she always wore a hat!! Probably taken around 1956/57



Many thanks for your great comments on yesterdays images. My sister says she can remember how mortified she felt at the sight of my mum and dad on Topsy Turvey night. Our parents can be an embarrassment can't they!! LOL!!



Sorry for the quality of the image.