229 / 365
It's my toy!!
Such fun to watch the boys when they decide to play with a toy. Normally it starts with Finlay having a chew and then George decides to take it away. Tug of war commences!! My morning laugh!!
18th September 2020
18th Sep 20
2
1
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
4711
photos
252
followers
147
following
62% complete
View this month »
Tags
toy
,
playing
,
george
,
fighting
,
tug-of-war
,
finlay
Maggiemae
ace
I can see the action so clearly in male pups! Both the same size so they have to recognise each other.
September 18th, 2020
Dixie Goode
ace
This is so full of delight and energy. Love the collage because how do you pick just one?
September 18th, 2020
