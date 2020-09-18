Previous
It's my toy!! by pamknowler
It's my toy!!

Such fun to watch the boys when they decide to play with a toy. Normally it starts with Finlay having a chew and then George decides to take it away. Tug of war commences!! My morning laugh!!
18th September 2020 18th Sep 20

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Maggiemae
I can see the action so clearly in male pups! Both the same size so they have to recognise each other.
September 18th, 2020  
Dixie Goode
This is so full of delight and energy. Love the collage because how do you pick just one?
September 18th, 2020  
