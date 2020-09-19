Crop circles

This just made me laugh today. I was getting ready to cut the grass and had to lift the new rubber stepping stones I bought last week and placed around the lawn. It looks like we have crop circles - have we had visitors from outer space?



I bought these as the promised path and proper stepping stones never materialised (enough said!!). I decided to sort the problem myself and bought these very heavy rubber circles. Once we have done the last cut for the year I will be able to leave them down until Spring.



The dogs like to "go" up on the grass and in winter the ground which is solid clay is very slippery when wet and I have nearly done the splits on more than one occasion!! LOL!! Too much information I know!!



A dreadful lawn full of weeds and muddy patches where the roots of the tree were on the surface. We never sit up on this level and it is just for the dogs!!