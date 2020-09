George waiting for news

George watching the news coming from No 10 Downing Street! We are waiting for Boris to make an announcement in Parliament today telling us what new restrictions are going to be put in place to try to stop the rapid increase in people catching Covid 19. Whatever new rules are brought in let’s just hope and pray the idiots and morons actually stop being selfish and do as they are told! Stop the mingling with no social distancing!

We are in for a long winter!