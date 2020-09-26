Sign up
235 / 365
Where did that squirrel go?
George was having a fine time this morning chasing squirrels. Will he ever learn that he cannot follow them up the tree? So funny watching him chasing all over the woods with not a chance of catching a fly yet alone a squirrel!! LOL!!
26th September 2020
26th Sep 20
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365 Year 8
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
26th September 2020 9:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
,
trees
,
woods
,
george
,
chasing
,
country-park
bkb in the city
Great capture
September 26th, 2020
