Where did that squirrel go? by pamknowler
235 / 365

Where did that squirrel go?

George was having a fine time this morning chasing squirrels. Will he ever learn that he cannot follow them up the tree? So funny watching him chasing all over the woods with not a chance of catching a fly yet alone a squirrel!! LOL!!
26th September 2020 26th Sep 20

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Photo Details

bkb in the city
Great capture
September 26th, 2020  
