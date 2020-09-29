Previous
Lichen by pamknowler
Lichen

Same berry tree from yesterday with a close up of all the lichen on the branches. The colours were glowing in the sunshine.

No sun today - a very damp walk with no photos.

Many thanks for all your comments on the Willow Oak tree image. I have never heard of this tree and only ever seen English Oak here in the UK. Willow Oak does not feature in my book of English trees so I think it is an American variety. I wonder how it arrived in the middle of the country park? I hope it did it's 14 days self isolation when it arrived!! LOL!!
Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Diana ace
Amazing colours and textures.
September 29th, 2020  
