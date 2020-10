I am going to try for a month of smiles. It makes me smile to go back and find some smiles from happier times.This is Barbara my sister in our garden and the photo she is holding is her husband Jim who sadly died far too soon - before they could enjoy their retirement together. She is not actually holding anything as Louise @weezilou did one of her miraculous edits and slotted the picture in the frame into Barb's arms. How amazing is that!!