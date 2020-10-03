Molly dancing

Our gorgeous Molly has to feature in my month off smiles. Here she is last Christmas day dancing for us. Such a happy girl full of mischief and very strong willed. We love her so much and just wish we lived nearer so we could see more of her and the rest of the family.

Our lockdown for three months in Devon caused by the house flood was made so much better being able to see my niece Ruth and her girls most days - socially distancing of course. We are booked to go back to the lovely cottage in Clovelly for Christmas and the New Year and really looking forward to it!! Fingers crossed there isn't another lockdown!!