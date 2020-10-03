Previous
Molly dancing by pamknowler
242 / 365

Molly dancing

Our gorgeous Molly has to feature in my month off smiles. Here she is last Christmas day dancing for us. Such a happy girl full of mischief and very strong willed. We love her so much and just wish we lived nearer so we could see more of her and the rest of the family.
Our lockdown for three months in Devon caused by the house flood was made so much better being able to see my niece Ruth and her girls most days - socially distancing of course. We are booked to go back to the lovely cottage in Clovelly for Christmas and the New Year and really looking forward to it!! Fingers crossed there isn't another lockdown!!
3rd October 2020 3rd Oct 20

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
66% complete

Sally Ings ace
What a beautiful smile, she is a treasure. She is looking all grown up
October 3rd, 2020  
Babs ace
What a lovely smile, I love her dancing shoes
October 3rd, 2020  
Kathy A ace
How nice to see Molly’s lovely smile again. Fingers crossed you get to see them at Christmas
October 3rd, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a gorgeous and loving smile !
October 3rd, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
What a beautiful happy image of Molly!
October 3rd, 2020  
