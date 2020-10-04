Previous
Chicago 365 smiles by pamknowler
Chicago 365 smiles

Here we are in Chicago 2017 and Taffy @taffy has come to join Rosie @rosiekind and me for drinks on the roof of our wonderful hotel - London House. Such fabulous views all along the river - no wonder we are all smiling!! A brilliant 365 meet up!

This was our second visit to Chicago and it was of course another photographers dream!! I just love Chicago and to be welcomed and shown around to all the best photography places by the brilliant Taffy was a joy!! We had such fun and I so want to get out there again - I wonder if that will ever be possible?

Photo taken by Jim who also joined us for drinks.
Pam Knowler

Kathy A ace
Such a wonderful photo of the three of you
October 4th, 2020  
