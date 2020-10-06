Sophie

My great niece Sophie caught by me smiling - she will never pose with a smile as she doesn't like her teeth, nose face etc etc! yet she will put up distorted images on Instagram with the strangest of filters. It's beyond me I'm afraid!! This shot taken last year before Covid 19.



I like this shot as Sophie is at Uni and this is a typical student with phone in one hand and alcoholic drink in the other!! I am sure Uni is not the same this year but I am know the phone and drink will still be featuring!! LOL!!



