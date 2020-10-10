Happy Butcher

Another one for my month of smiles - my very jolly butcher who is such a lovely chap. I very rarely take photos of people outside of my friends and family but I could not resist his great smile.



This is the butchers shop at the local farm and all the meat is from the farm itself or local farms. A bit more expensive but top quality and no air miles!! Here he is cutting a leg of lamb in half for us with non stop happy chatter. Now with Covid we are all wearing masks and they have put up a clear plastic barrier in front of the counter. Since lockdown they extended what they were selling and you are now able to buy fresh eggs, milk bread and vegetables - all locally sourced. I love that I can pop in here and not have to visit the big supermarkets.