Happy Butcher by pamknowler
Happy Butcher

Another one for my month of smiles - my very jolly butcher who is such a lovely chap. I very rarely take photos of people outside of my friends and family but I could not resist his great smile.

This is the butchers shop at the local farm and all the meat is from the farm itself or local farms. A bit more expensive but top quality and no air miles!! Here he is cutting a leg of lamb in half for us with non stop happy chatter. Now with Covid we are all wearing masks and they have put up a clear plastic barrier in front of the counter. Since lockdown they extended what they were selling and you are now able to buy fresh eggs, milk bread and vegetables - all locally sourced. I love that I can pop in here and not have to visit the big supermarkets.
10th October 2020 10th Oct 20

Pam Knowler

I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Annie D ace
great smile and fabulous you have access to great local food
October 10th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
This butcher's shop knew what was important! Quality with a smile!
October 10th, 2020  
