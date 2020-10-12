Previous
Next
Sarah and Zac by pamknowler
251 / 365

Sarah and Zac

A lovely smile from Sarah @piximac joining my month of smiles.

Sarah is another friend I have gained from 365 who I first met years ago at an early morning meet up at Woburn Deer Park to see the red deer rut. I had decided I was going to Chicago to meet up with Taffy @taffy and Sarah decided she would join me on the trip. Rosie @rosiekind was also on the tractor driving through the deer park and Sarah said why not join us. What started out as a solo trip to Chicago became a group of 4 from the UK plus even more 365ers joining us from around the US. This is where I met Louise and Ken @weezolou for the first time. How 365 has given me so many wonderful friends!!

This is Sarah visiting me with Zac her beautiful Springer Spaniel in January of this year. We haven't seen much of each other this year with all the lockdown issues. Hopefully we can get together again soon.
12th October 2020 12th Oct 20

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
68% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
I would never have know the connections her without this post. You are lucky and also giving with these friends!
October 12th, 2020  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
This forum has been so nice to make connections with common interest. How wonderful you were able have such a fabulous meet up! Such a sweet, happy image
October 12th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise