Sarah and Zac

A lovely smile from Sarah @piximac joining my month of smiles.
Sarah is another friend I have gained from 365 who I first met years ago at an early morning meet up at Woburn Deer Park to see the red deer rut. I had decided I was going to Chicago to meet up with Taffy @taffy and Sarah decided she would join me on the trip. Rosie @rosiekind was also on the tractor driving through the deer park and Sarah said why not join us. What started out as a solo trip to Chicago became a group of 4 from the UK plus even more 365ers joining us from around the US. This is where I met Louise and Ken @weezolou for the first time. How 365 has given me so many wonderful friends!!
This is Sarah visiting me with Zac her beautiful Springer Spaniel in January of this year. We haven't seen much of each other this year with all the lockdown issues. Hopefully we can get together again soon.