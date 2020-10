Brian and his best friends

This is my brother Brian in the middle with his best friends Paul (LHS) and Bob (RHS). Sadly Brian died Christmas Eve 1999 of hereditary emphysema at the age of 61.



I love this photo of him smiling with his mates - they were such jokers and always laughing and I loved being with them. He was the artist in the family and he had a great love of nature. We would go on lovely country walks and he passed on his love of the country and the landscape to me but sadly not his artistic ability!!