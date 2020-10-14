Ken, me and Chatsworth

Well what a fabulous backdrop!! Another shot from our Chatsworth House meet up with Casablanca one year ago. It was smiles all day long - a very happy meet up!! I have of course lots of shots of Louise and Ken @weezilou smiling but here I took my opportunity to grab this handsome man for a photo!! It would have been rude not to!!
Many thanks for your lovely comments about my brother Brian. I am having to search my archives to find enough smiles for the month and I am finding some lovely old memories.