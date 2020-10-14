Previous
Next
Ken, me and Chatsworth by pamknowler
253 / 365

Ken, me and Chatsworth

Well what a fabulous backdrop!! Another shot from our Chatsworth House meet up with Casablanca one year ago. It was smiles all day long - a very happy meet up!! I have of course lots of shots of Louise and Ken @weezilou smiling but here I took my opportunity to grab this handsome man for a photo!! It would have been rude not to!!

Many thanks for your lovely comments about my brother Brian. I am having to search my archives to find enough smiles for the month and I am finding some lovely old memories.
14th October 2020 14th Oct 20

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
69% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise