Previous
Next
Posing by pamknowler
314 / 365

Posing

My little robin finally stopped long enough for a photo this morning. He has been on to the feeders and off again before I could react but this morning he stopped and checked out the garden. The boys were asleep indoors! LOL!!
14th December 2020 14th Dec 20

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
86% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
He is still on the lookout for the boys.
December 14th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise