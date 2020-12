Let us in Mum!

The boys are in and out of this door like the tide!! As soon as we let them out they want to come back inside. They would like us to leave the door open for them. Meanwhile the backdoor in the kitchen is actually standing open. It must be a different garden!! LOL!!



Have a lovely weekend everyone - last one before Christmas. As I have cancelled Devon it will be just me and my sister and the boys of course. Wonderful! No stress - a relaxing day for me!!