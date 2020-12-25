Sign up
Christmas present
Our fabulous Christmas present from our niece Ruth. It’s a portrait of the boys painted by her friend Artist David Rampling from some of my photos. What a wonderful surprise!
Hope you are enjoying your Christmas Day! Turkey in the oven and it smell delicious! A quiet and very different day. Love to you all 🥰🥰🥰
25th December 2020
25th Dec 20
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
portrait
george
finlay
david-rampling
present-from-ruth
carol white
ace
Gorgeous
December 25th, 2020
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabullous
December 25th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
This is wonderful Pam. Enjoy your day together
December 25th, 2020
Casablanca
ace
That is lovely, what a great present! Love the little selfie in it too.
December 25th, 2020
Pam Knowler
ace
@casablanca
I couldn’t get out of the way! 🤣🤣🤣
December 25th, 2020
