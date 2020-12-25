Previous
Christmas present by pamknowler
Christmas present

Our fabulous Christmas present from our niece Ruth. It’s a portrait of the boys painted by her friend Artist David Rampling from some of my photos. What a wonderful surprise!

Hope you are enjoying your Christmas Day! Turkey in the oven and it smell delicious! A quiet and very different day. Love to you all 🥰🥰🥰
Pam Knowler

I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
carol white ace
Gorgeous
December 25th, 2020  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabullous
December 25th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
This is wonderful Pam. Enjoy your day together
December 25th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
That is lovely, what a great present! Love the little selfie in it too.
December 25th, 2020  
Pam Knowler ace
@casablanca I couldn’t get out of the way! 🤣🤣🤣
December 25th, 2020  
