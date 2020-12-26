Christmas visitors

My nephew Colin insisted on popping round with Christmas presents bringing Alex and Sophie with him. As Sophie is just back from Uni and Alex works in a Tier 4 zone even though for Christmas day we were allowed to mix households I did not want to take a chance. We are Tier 3 and if we were not allowed to have visitors in the house before Christmas what difference did Christmas day make? I told them they could come but would have to go out onto the decking. It was 2 degrees out there and so the big fleeces came out. It was lovey to see them all and we did have a laugh!! What a way to treat visitors!! A very strange Christmas Day!!