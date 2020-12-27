George loves cricket

This morning George was enjoying the cricket on tv.

Storm Bella has now passed by - it was a very wild and windy night with torrential rain beating on the windows. Many local roads are flooded! Thankfully I don’t have to drive anywhere today. The wind has now changed direction and is now coming from the Arctic. The last days of 2020 are going to be cold and maybe we might have snow! Looks like it’s going to be a great end to a “wonderful “ year! I am looking forward with hope to 2021 - May it bring health and happiness to us all!