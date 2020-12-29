Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
329 / 365
Harley
Last one from Christmas Day. This is Colin's dog Harley who is exactly the same age as George and was bought as a Tea Cup Yorkie. Not sure how much Yorkie there is but certainly no Tea Cup!! He has never grown into his ears!!
That's Alex hiding behind Harley!!
29th December 2020
29th Dec 20
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
4842
photos
250
followers
152
following
90% complete
View this month »
322
323
324
325
326
327
328
329
Latest from all albums
323
1488
324
325
326
327
328
329
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 8
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
25th December 2020 4:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
garden
,
harley
,
cold
,
tea-cup-yorkie
Babs
ace
Aw he is gorgeous. Even bigger than a mug I would say rather than a teacup. Maybe even the size of a bucket. ha ha.
December 29th, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
He’s a handsome pup, looks quite intelligent. I would say the breeder doesn’t know a teacup from a tub! Ha. Actually Yorkies are quite small, Harley does not look like any Yorkie I’ve seen. 😊
December 29th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close