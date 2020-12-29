Previous
Harley by pamknowler
329 / 365

Harley

Last one from Christmas Day. This is Colin's dog Harley who is exactly the same age as George and was bought as a Tea Cup Yorkie. Not sure how much Yorkie there is but certainly no Tea Cup!! He has never grown into his ears!!

That's Alex hiding behind Harley!!
29th December 2020 29th Dec 20

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
90% complete

Photo Details

Babs ace
Aw he is gorgeous. Even bigger than a mug I would say rather than a teacup. Maybe even the size of a bucket. ha ha.
December 29th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
He’s a handsome pup, looks quite intelligent. I would say the breeder doesn’t know a teacup from a tub! Ha. Actually Yorkies are quite small, Harley does not look like any Yorkie I’ve seen. 😊
December 29th, 2020  
