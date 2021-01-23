Favourite walk

It's grey and foggy out with snow flurries forecast for later and maybe snow overnight. I thought I would go back to one of our walks at the country park. We are supposed to stay local and not drive to exercise - no more than 5 miles. We have been walking from home but I find it so boring walking round the estate and the nearby roads. I have just checked the milage to our country parks where we have parking season tickets and this one is 5.3 miles while our wooded park is 7.5 miles - both on the outskirts of our town. I think I can justify a walk around the lake don't you? This is a shot from October 2019.



My sister Barbara thanks everyone for their birthday wishes yesterday - I read them all out to her and told her where you all lived - she was thrilled to get messages from all round the world. It was a quiet day with a couple of FaceTime calls from family - everyone disappointed that the post had not delivered either cards or parcels. Then in the evening Barb's middle son Colin who lives in the next village popped round with a huge bag of presents and cards from him and Alex and Sophie. He insisted on going out into the garden so we wrapped up with our big coats and had drinks out on the patio - socially distanced of course!! Barb sad she felt really bad making him go into the garden but Colin was keen to have a visit even though it was freezing cold!! A very strange lockdown birthday!!