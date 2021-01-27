Previous
Next
Are you looking at me? by pamknowler
18 / 365

Are you looking at me?

The snow has all gone this morning thankfully but I thought I would share just one more snow pic of Finlay watching me. He is definitely saying to me "what about a walk then?". It was too slippery yesterday as the snow had frozen solid. Today we can go for a walk!!

My sister has had her invitation to get the vaccine and I have booked it for tomorrow morning. We have to drive to Northampton for it as that's the closest centre. Such a shame I cannot get mine at the same time!!
27th January 2021 27th Jan 21

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
4% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
What a lovely picture of Finlay! Hope you enjoy getting out to walk.
All the best for the vaccine for your sister tomorrow. My parents have theirs tomorrow too.
January 27th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise