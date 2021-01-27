Are you looking at me?

The snow has all gone this morning thankfully but I thought I would share just one more snow pic of Finlay watching me. He is definitely saying to me "what about a walk then?". It was too slippery yesterday as the snow had frozen solid. Today we can go for a walk!!



My sister has had her invitation to get the vaccine and I have booked it for tomorrow morning. We have to drive to Northampton for it as that's the closest centre. Such a shame I cannot get mine at the same time!!