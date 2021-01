My mealworms!!

A delivery of bird food meant I could fill up the feeders. I put the mealworms out and had just got back inside when the gang of starlings arrived. They must have been watching me!! They are so aggressive and such fun to watch!!



We are off soon to get my sister her first vaccination. The NHS are doing a marvellous job in rolling the vaccine out. I feel quite emotional that Barb will be getting her jab this morning.