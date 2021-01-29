Previous
My little robin by pamknowler
20 / 365

My little robin

One of the gorgeous little robins living in my garden. Very rare to see them together but this morning they were both on the fence doing a little dance with each other. No camera to hand of course but delightful to just watch. Was this their mating dance I wonder?

Getting the bird feeders all cleaned and filled today ready for The Big Garden Bird Watch organised by the RSPB. I will be spending an hour tomorrow watching and counting birds. Sadly I am not seeing the variety of birds I used to have visiting my garden. Fingers crossed they come to the party tomorrow.

Barbara had her first dose of the vaccine yesterday. I have to say it was so efficient and very impressive. The NHS really know how to organise these things. Hoping I get my vaccine soon!!
29th January 2021 29th Jan 21

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Chantelle Sheard
Gorgeous.. Fav
January 29th, 2021  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful little fellow.
January 29th, 2021  
