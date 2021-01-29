My little robin

One of the gorgeous little robins living in my garden. Very rare to see them together but this morning they were both on the fence doing a little dance with each other. No camera to hand of course but delightful to just watch. Was this their mating dance I wonder?



Getting the bird feeders all cleaned and filled today ready for The Big Garden Bird Watch organised by the RSPB. I will be spending an hour tomorrow watching and counting birds. Sadly I am not seeing the variety of birds I used to have visiting my garden. Fingers crossed they come to the party tomorrow.



Barbara had her first dose of the vaccine yesterday. I have to say it was so efficient and very impressive. The NHS really know how to organise these things. Hoping I get my vaccine soon!!