Previous
Next
Hanging on!! by pamknowler
21 / 365

Hanging on!!

One of the pair of blue tits in my garden every day. Normally so quick on the feeders and then gone so I was pleased when this once actually stopped for a moment.

Feeders all filled and ready for the Big Garden Bird Watch but it has started snowing/sleeting not sure if it's worth spending my hour now. I have until tomorrow to complete the watch.

Tomorrow I will be starting the Flash of Red February which I have always enjoyed doing. Probably be using old photos re-editing as with lockdown its not easy to get out for a landscape image worth sharing.

31st January 2021 31st Jan 21

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
5% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Little sweetie! All alert and raring to go.
PS one more day of Jan to go, Feb starts on Monday so you have time to think and choose landscapes ready for Monday.
January 30th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise