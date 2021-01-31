Hanging on!!

One of the pair of blue tits in my garden every day. Normally so quick on the feeders and then gone so I was pleased when this once actually stopped for a moment.



Feeders all filled and ready for the Big Garden Bird Watch but it has started snowing/sleeting not sure if it's worth spending my hour now. I have until tomorrow to complete the watch.



Tomorrow I will be starting the Flash of Red February which I have always enjoyed doing. Probably be using old photos re-editing as with lockdown its not easy to get out for a landscape image worth sharing.



