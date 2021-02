FoR Week 1 - Landscape 3

Urban landscape this time - an image from one of my wonderful trips to Chicago - 2016. The view from the 96th floor of the Hancock Tower.



Inspired by Taffy's image she uploaded yesterday of The Bean I had to have a trip down memory lane and check out my own Chicago images. I do love an urban landscape but do not get the opportunity very often as my home town of Wellingborough isn't very inspiring!!