FoR week 2 -Trinkets, Treasures and Trash

This gorgeous cocktail glass is one of a set of six bought for me by my dear friend Ann Marie. She died a few years later with a brain tumour and I treasure all the lovely presents she bought me over the many many years of our friendship. Whenever I have used the glasses either for drinks or for photo opportunities I remember my wonderful friend. I still miss her every day.



Ann Marie's youngest son Michael is my much loved godson who now lives in California with his American wife Stephanie. I was hoping to visit him in San Diego but Covid put a stop to that. Maybe next year?