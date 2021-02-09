Previous
FoR week 2 -Trinkets, Treasures and Trash by pamknowler
31 / 365

FoR week 2 -Trinkets, Treasures and Trash

This gorgeous cocktail glass is one of a set of six bought for me by my dear friend Ann Marie. She died a few years later with a brain tumour and I treasure all the lovely presents she bought me over the many many years of our friendship. Whenever I have used the glasses either for drinks or for photo opportunities I remember my wonderful friend. I still miss her every day.

Ann Marie's youngest son Michael is my much loved godson who now lives in California with his American wife Stephanie. I was hoping to visit him in San Diego but Covid put a stop to that. Maybe next year?
9th February 2021 9th Feb 21

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Joan Robillard ace
I am still finishing up my landscape but I will have to get busy taking trinkets. This is fabulous.
February 9th, 2021  
Babs ace
Oh this is so elegant and a lovely memory of your friend too. fav.
February 9th, 2021  
