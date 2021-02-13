Previous
Next
FoR week 2 - Trinkets, Treasures and Trash by pamknowler
35 / 365

FoR week 2 - Trinkets, Treasures and Trash

This is one of the many hydrangea bushes in my garden. This is a large white lace cap and so far every year has given a glorious display of beautiful white flowers around tiny pink and blue buds in the centre of the head. Hydrangeas are my favourite shrub and this one really is a treasure!! I can't wait until summer when the shrubs will be in full bloom once again!!

I am taking the boys over to Rhona's this morning to drop them off for an hour. She will give their faces and feet a trim but not touch their thick coats which they need in this cold weather. I cannot go indoors as it's lockdown so I will go off to do a bit of food shopping. She is a lifesaver as I know I would have made a mess of their faces if I had done the haircut!!
13th February 2021 13th Feb 21

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Oh gorgeous! I just had a delivery of flowers containing hydrangeas. That fella of mine always sends flowers on 13th not 14th! Beautiful things, love them.
So George was saved from your clippers then LOL!!!
February 13th, 2021  
Kathy A ace
I like how you have filled the frame. Being a lover of colour I almost can’t bear to see these flowers in black and white 😩
February 13th, 2021  
Ethel ace
It works well in B&W. Beautiful flower. I
February 13th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise