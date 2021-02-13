FoR week 2 - Trinkets, Treasures and Trash

This is one of the many hydrangea bushes in my garden. This is a large white lace cap and so far every year has given a glorious display of beautiful white flowers around tiny pink and blue buds in the centre of the head. Hydrangeas are my favourite shrub and this one really is a treasure!! I can't wait until summer when the shrubs will be in full bloom once again!!



I am taking the boys over to Rhona's this morning to drop them off for an hour. She will give their faces and feet a trim but not touch their thick coats which they need in this cold weather. I cannot go indoors as it's lockdown so I will go off to do a bit of food shopping. She is a lifesaver as I know I would have made a mess of their faces if I had done the haircut!!