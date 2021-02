FoR week 3 portraits

I think this is a llama - please advise if I am wrong. He was one of three living in the field next to our holiday cottage in Derbyshire. What a delight to see these gorgeous beasts who had just had a very close haircut. As we went out to the car each day their heads would pop up over the fence as if to say hello to us. I think they were just very nosy!! How cute is he?



Best on black.