FoR week 3 portraits by pamknowler
42 / 365

FoR week 3 portraits

This shot of the bald eagle was taken from a schooner on a trip to Cape Breton Island with Louise and Ken. The Captain was throwing fish into the water and the eagle, one of a pair, flew across from the shore and swooped in to pick up the fish. Their eyesight is fantastic with not one miss. I cannot describe how excited I felt when this huge bird was swooping in towards me - I could almost touch him. I have never been so close to such power. Once the fish was caught the eagle flew to the beach and proceeded to eat his breakfast. This was the highlight of a wonderful holiday!!
20th February 2021 20th Feb 21

Pam Knowler

Casablanca ace
How thrilling!
February 20th, 2021  
