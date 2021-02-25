Previous
Next
FoR week 4 Patterns and Abstract by pamknowler
47 / 365

FoR week 4 Patterns and Abstract

I like the frenzy of this shot of the starlings in the snow. So much movement it has become almost abstract.

Got the news yesterday that my great nephew Alex has covid and is isolating. His dad Colin thankfully tested negative but has to isolate too for 10 days as they live together. He has mild symptoms at the moment so please god it stays that way. My other nephew Michael also has covid and had to be admitted to hospital 2 weeks ago. He had pneumonia at the same time. Thankfully he is now out of hospital but is still very poorly and they have said it will be at least 6-8 weeks recovery.

The reason I have told you about my family is to point out the stark contrast against all the positive news we are hearing about the roadmap out of lockdown. Some people are saying Boris is going too slowly and that lockdown should be over much sooner but I do not agree! Coronavirus is still with us and we must all take care and stay safe. Feeling down today and need some good news!!
25th February 2021 25th Feb 21

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
12% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
A lovely movement shot.
Yes, difficult times in both your family and mine. There are still 10,000 people admitted into hospital with covid in the past week, so we are not done with this yet, but it is a much improved picture on where we were a month ago, so there is hope. Wishing your family well and hoping you find something in your day that lifts your heart and makes you smile.
February 25th, 2021  
Pam Knowler ace
@casablanca Thank you for your encouraging words. Having a good friend like you always brings a smile to my face xx
February 25th, 2021  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Best wishes to your nephews and all. US passed 500,000 deaths this week, it is still here and will be for some time. People really need to not get so complacent about this horrible pandemic!
On a positive note, tho, this is a super cool, high energy shot!
February 25th, 2021  
Helen Westerbeke
so cool, love it
February 25th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise