FoR week 4 Patterns and Abstract

I like the frenzy of this shot of the starlings in the snow. So much movement it has become almost abstract.



Got the news yesterday that my great nephew Alex has covid and is isolating. His dad Colin thankfully tested negative but has to isolate too for 10 days as they live together. He has mild symptoms at the moment so please god it stays that way. My other nephew Michael also has covid and had to be admitted to hospital 2 weeks ago. He had pneumonia at the same time. Thankfully he is now out of hospital but is still very poorly and they have said it will be at least 6-8 weeks recovery.



The reason I have told you about my family is to point out the stark contrast against all the positive news we are hearing about the roadmap out of lockdown. Some people are saying Boris is going too slowly and that lockdown should be over much sooner but I do not agree! Coronavirus is still with us and we must all take care and stay safe. Feeling down today and need some good news!!