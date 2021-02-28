Previous
FoR week 4 Patterns and Abstracts by pamknowler
50 / 365

FoR week 4 Patterns and Abstracts

Final image for Flash of Red - a teasel from above. I liked the shape from this viewpoint.

So pleased I have managed to complete this theme once again. Now to try to do the monthly view.
28th February 2021 28th Feb 21

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Fabulous pov. Great textures and lines
February 28th, 2021  
