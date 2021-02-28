Sign up
50 / 365
FoR week 4 Patterns and Abstracts
Final image for Flash of Red - a teasel from above. I liked the shape from this viewpoint.
So pleased I have managed to complete this theme once again. Now to try to do the monthly view.
28th February 2021
28th Feb 21
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
4899
photos
255
followers
149
following
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365 Year 9
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
7th July 2020 10:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
teasel
,
from-above
,
for2021
,
patterns-and-abstract
Kathy A
ace
Fabulous pov. Great textures and lines
February 28th, 2021
